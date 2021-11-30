Hong Kong stocks begin with further losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares dipped at the open of trade Tuesday to extend losses stemming from the new Omicron Covid strain that has fanned fears about the impact on the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 69.38 points, to 23,782.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.23 percent, or 8.05 points, to 3,570.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.35 percent, or 8.80 points, to 2,525.73.