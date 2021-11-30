ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By ▲ 39.6 (0.85%)
BR30 18,972 Increased By ▲ 167.42 (0.89%)
KSE100 45,721 Increased By ▲ 390.52 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,755 Increased By ▲ 204.58 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rebound, gain 1% as investors absorb Omicron shock

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

Australian shares gained 1% on Tuesday, recovering from sharp losses in the two prior sessions on concerns over the new Omicron coronavirus variant, with banks and miners boosting the benchmark index to its best day since early October.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1% at 7,310.5 by 2355 GMT. The benchmark had lost 0.5% on Monday after a 1.7% drop on Friday.

The benchmark, however, is down 0.26% so far this month, and is set for its third consecutive monthly loss.

Heavyweight banking stocks were the top boosts to the benchmark, rising as much as 1.6% as the local currency recovered from the blows of Omicron fears.

Lender Westpac Banking Corp jumped as much as 1.7%, even as the securities regulator filed six civil penalty proceedings against it for various compliance failures.

The country's banking regulator after market hours on Monday published a set of rules requiring banks to hold more capital against investor and interest-only home loans but less for business loans, which is expected to affect loan pricing.

Miners advanced up to 1.2% after a bounceback in iron ore prices. Major miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed between 0.9% and 2.1% each.

Tech stocks climbed as much as 1.5%, tracking a rebound on Wall Street, as heavyweights Afterpay and Xero rose as much as 1% and 2.6%, respectively.

Among healthcare stocks, biotech firm CSL Ltd gained 1.3% and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc was up 1.7%.

Australia on Monday delayed the reopening of its international borders after it reported two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant just as it was gearing up to reopen its border to foreign visa holders on Dec. 1.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.74% to 12,623.98 by 2342 GMT.

Australian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares rebound, gain 1% as investors absorb Omicron shock

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

Read more stories