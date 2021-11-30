ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 40.89 (0.88%)
BR30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 176.69 (0.94%)
KSE100 45,734 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,763 Increased By ▲ 212.08 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Indian shares rise ahead of GDP data; IT stocks gain

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose marginally on Tuesday ahead of growth data that is expected to show the country's economic recovery strengthened in the second quarter, buoyed by a pick-up in consumer spending.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.75% at 17,180.70 by 0353 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.8% to 57,715.49.

India's statistics ministry will announce gross domestic product (GDP) data at 1200 GMT, and economists have projected the data will show 8.4% year-on-year growth in the July-September period, according to a Reuters poll last week.

The spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, however, continues to weigh on the markets as health authorities tighten testing at airports and review plans to ease travel curbs.

Among major sub-indexes, the Nifty IT index was the biggest gainer, rising over 2% in early trade.

Reliance Capital, however, fell 5% to touch its lower circuit of 18.10 rupees, after India's central bank said on Monday it would initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the non-banking financial company, superseding its board on governance concerns.

Globally, investors became cautiously optimistic that the Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption, with Asian shares trading in positive territory and the US saying new lockdowns were off the table.

Indian shares

