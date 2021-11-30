Shehbaz demands PM’s resignation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender resignation instead of presenting a mini-budget.

“My prediction regarding the mini-budget on the IMF conditions has proved right and the government has once again proved wrong,” Shehbaz said, adding, “The government lied to the nation and parliament; the government displayed criminal negligence for not protecting the interests of the nation and the news of bringing a mini-budget on the IMF conditions raises alarm bells.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Shehbaz warned that the incumbent government was proving hostile to the economic independence of Pakistan and the legislation regarding the GST would make our country slave and governor of State Bank a viceroy to the IMF.

The PML-N President called upon the government allies to raise their voice against mini-budget in the national interest. If the government approves a mini-budget, it means that it would seal the fate of Pakistan and its people in future as slaves, he said.

He expressed resolve to stop the government to bring an anti-people mini-budget and other harmful legislation with the help of united opposition. Mini-budget is a harbinger of death for the inflation-hit people, he said adding that it would further raise the prices of petrol, electricity and gas. He was of the view that with increase in taxes, business would disappear, the volume of the economy would be shrunk and millions would render jobless.

