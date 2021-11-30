Illegal constructions: SHC orders registration of FIRs against SBCA officers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has issued contempt notices to Sindh Building Control Authority DG Salim Raza Khoro, Deputy Director Central and builder Aqib Ali, besides ordering to register cases against them for failing to comply with the court order.

The Sindh High Court heard a case pertaining to illegal constructions in North Nazimabad, Karachi on Monday. The court was infuriated when it learnt that the SBCA and builders were failed to comply with its order and did not raze the illegal structures.

The court ordered to register the FIRs against the SBCA officers, builders and the plot owner. The court showed its anger over de-sealing the sealed building. It gave a good dressing down to the SBCA central deputy director.

Justice Zafar Ahmad Rajpoot asked the officials why they didn’t take any action yet. He remarked that illegal constructions were not possible without their connivance. He asked them to tell him had they taken any action against any of their inspectors. He said he would order for registration of FIRs not only against builders but all.

Justice Rajpoot remarked that de-sealing the sealed property was a straight criminal case enough to register an FIR. What the inspectors of the SBCA were doing in the area, the justice asked.