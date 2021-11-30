‘Int’l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian people’ observed

ISLAMABAD: The government and the people of Pakistan, on Monday, joined hands with the world community to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In a statement on the eve of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and un-stinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, which has always been a defining principle of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“We renew our call on this day for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” the Foreign Office said.

It stated that the commemoration of this day is a reminder to the international community that the question of Palestine remains unresolved and the Palestinian people are yet to realise their inalienable right to self-determination as provided in various resolutions of the United Nations.

“It is also an occasion to reiterate our support and solidarity for the Palestinian people who continue to wage a just struggle against an illegal and brutal occupation,” it stated.

It added that the international community must shoulder its responsibility to protect the lives and fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, and play its rightful role in promoting a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian question in accordance with international legitimacy in the interest of durable peace and stability in the Middle East.

“The international community should also ensure accountability for the widespread violations of international human rights and humanitarian law in the occupied territories,” it added.

