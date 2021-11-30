No Covid-19 death reported: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus reported on Sunday, however, 37 new cases emerged when 3,081 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday. He added that till last Saturday the number of deaths was 7,621. Shah said that 3,081 samples were tested which detected 37 cases that constituted 1.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,715,336 tests have been conducted against which 474,217 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 460,218 patients have recovered, including 29 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,378 patients were under treatment, of them 6,162 were in home isolation, 14 at isolation centres and 202 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 197 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 37 new cases, 35 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 4 Central and South each, 2 Korangi and 1 Malir.

Hyderabad and Kashmore have 1 each. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 23,935,812 vaccinations have been administered upto November 26, and added that during the last 24 hours 74,143 people were inoculated - in total 24,009,955 vaccines have been administered which constituted 44.67 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021