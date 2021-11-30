ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President highlights importance of dental hygiene

APP 30 Nov 2021

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi on Monday said prevention was most important for dental health and there was need to create awareness among masses regarding dental hygiene.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. of USA here at the Governor House.

The president said dentists should focus on the needs of society and dental health of masses rather prioritizing the financial gains. Arif Alvi said honesty with the patients was the major asset for any healthcare professional.

He appreciated the agreement between the Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. USA. The MoU would ensure affordable and quality dentistry for general public in the country, he added. The president said the project would bring about 25 billion dollars investment in the country and would created opportunities for healthcare professional.

Speaking on the occasion Awwab Alvi of Alvi Dental Hospital said the project was not initiated overnight but the brief homework was done for this. Under the agreement, he said, multiple dental health clinics would be established across the country.

He said there was no shortage of quality doctors. The agreement would create numerous opportunities and the best doctors would be engaged in the project which would ensure cheaper dentistry in Pakistan, he added.

Dr. Anas Athar of Bringing Smiles Inc. of USA addressing on the occasion said the project was expected to bring investments of 25 billion dollars in Pakistan. He said approximately 90% of Pakistan’s population was suffering from some kind of dental issues. It was a big challenge and awareness regarding dental hygiene and health was needed to be created, he added.

After the MoU between Alvi Dental Hospital and Bringing Smiles Inc. USA, the group was named as Inspire Dental Network (Pvt.) Ltd. (IDN). IDN will work towards the improvement of oral health in Pakistan by facilitating the young dentists to setup their own clinics under supervision with standard and uniformed procedures which match with the highest levels of hygiene standards.

IDN has the vision of working towards economic development and employment creation in Pakistan for the deserving educated and trained youth of the country in the field of dentistry by enabling them through access to funding, technology and knowledge under the supervision of the leading dentistry practices in Pakistan and the USA.

The MoU was signed by Awwab Alvi of Alvi Dental Hospital and Dr. Anas Athar of Bringing Smiles Inc. which was witnessed by President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Arif Alvi.

Arif Alvi dental hygiene Alvi Dental Hospital Dr. Anas Athar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

President highlights importance of dental hygiene

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

‘Govt beefs up safety guards’

Read more stories