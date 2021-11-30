The new Covid-19 variant

The Covid-19 variant that has been detected in South Africa raising global alarm is said to have a spike protein that is dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that vaccines are based on. South African scientists suspect the sudden spike in infections in the country is linked to the new variant.

It is therefore needless to say that we cannot afford to drop our guard when it comes to protecting our people against this new variant of Covid-19 poses to the humanity. Country’s policymaking body, the NCOC, appears to be fully mindful of the situation.

It has urged people to be fully inoculated against Covid-19. It is a fact that many have doubts about vaccine’s effectiveness. Vaccine hesitancy is stalling country’s fight against the pandemic. The real doubting Thomases must come to the terms without any further loss of time.

Bushra Agha (Islamabad)

