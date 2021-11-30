ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
Search of suspicious vehicle travelling families: Narcotics Div directed to frame rules to allow women staff

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the Narcotics Division to frame such rules and regulations, which permits only female staff of the Narcotics Control to search suspicious vehicle travelling families and withdraw power of search of families from male staff.

Noor Alam Khan convened the meeting of the sub-committee to examine the audit reports of the Narcotics Division. The committee further recommended the division to incorporate capital punishment for ice drug dealers in the Narcotics Law.

The committee also expressed its utter displeasure over absence of director general Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and provincial secretary Planning KP, and they did not seek exemption from the convener for not attending the meeting.

Noor Alam did not accept the explanation from Secretary Narcotics Syed Kaleem Imam that the DG ANF was busy in important meeting and was unable to attend the meeting.

In his remarks, the convener committee said parliamentarians expect from bureaucrats to express same respect, which they were giving them. Responding to a question, Kaleem Imam informed that Science and Technology Division had set up a pilot project to process cannabis into useable material and a national policy would soon be announced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PAC Noor Alam Khan Narcotics Division suspicious vehicle

