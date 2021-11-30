ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
MYC criticizes world’s silence over bloodshed of Palestinians by Israel

Abdul Rasheed Azad 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), an umbrella organisation of various religious political parties, Monday, while denouncing Israeli occupation of Palestine has called the global community to end the criminal silence on the non-stop bloodbath of the Palestinian people by Israel.

Addressing a press conference here, the MYC Secretary General, Liaquat Baloch, along with other office bearers said that the United Nations (UN) was established to maintain peace in the world and to take effective measures to end occupation of Palestine and Kashmir like regions but unfortunately, the UN has helped Israel to consolidate occupation of Palestine.

He said that according to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1977, UN members called for the annual observance on November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, but in reality, the UNGA accepted Israeli occupation of Palestine.

He said that since then, the day is widely observed around the world, which encourages UN member states to continue their support for the Palestinian people, but in reality, at present even Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was not taking up the matter seriously.

He said that Muslims across the world were united for the cause of Kashmir, Palestine, and other areas but rulers from Iran to Pakistan to Egypt are not connected with the masses.

Baloch said that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other leading Muslim-majority countries need to unite on the matter as the division of Muslim nations was only helping Israel to consolidate occupation of Palestine.

The MYC leaders said taking advantage of division among the Muslim world, Israel was not allowing any Muslim country to progress in the field of science and technology, adding that Israel has carried out back to back strikes on Iranian nuclear programme, targeted Iraqi nuclear programme, and regularly targeting Syria but Muslim world was unable to take any serious steps against the Zionist entity. They lamented the silence of the international community over the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

Israel UN UNGA OIC Palestinians Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC)

