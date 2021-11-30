MYC criticizes world’s silence over bloodshed of Palestinians by Israel

ISLAMABAD: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), an umbrella organisation of various religious political parties, Monday, while denouncing Israeli occupation of Palestine has called the global community to end the criminal silence on the non-stop bloodbath of the Palestinian people by Israel.

Addressing a press conference here, the MYC Secretary General, Liaquat Baloch, along with other office bearers said that the United Nations (UN) was established to maintain peace in the world and to take effective measures to end occupation of Palestine and Kashmir like regions but unfortunately, the UN has helped Israel to consolidate occupation of Palestine.

He said that according to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1977, UN members called for the annual observance on November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, but in reality, the UNGA accepted Israeli occupation of Palestine.

He said that since then, the day is widely observed around the world, which encourages UN member states to continue their support for the Palestinian people, but in reality, at present even Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was not taking up the matter seriously.

He said that Muslims across the world were united for the cause of Kashmir, Palestine, and other areas but rulers from Iran to Pakistan to Egypt are not connected with the masses.

Baloch said that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and other leading Muslim-majority countries need to unite on the matter as the division of Muslim nations was only helping Israel to consolidate occupation of Palestine.

The MYC leaders said taking advantage of division among the Muslim world, Israel was not allowing any Muslim country to progress in the field of science and technology, adding that Israel has carried out back to back strikes on Iranian nuclear programme, targeted Iraqi nuclear programme, and regularly targeting Syria but Muslim world was unable to take any serious steps against the Zionist entity. They lamented the silence of the international community over the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in held Kashmir.

