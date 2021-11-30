ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Indian shares close higher

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered early losses to end higher on Monday, boosted by gains in Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and technology stocks, while world markets were steady on hopes the new coronavirus variant would likely be mild.

Earlier in the day, the benchmark indexes fell more than 1% to hit three-month lows.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.16% higher at 17,053.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 57,260.58.

Kotak Mahindra Bank led gains in the Nifty, ending up 2.82%. The lender said the Reserve Bank of India had allowed state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase its stake in the bank to up to 9.99% from 4.96% as of Sept. 30.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 1.2% higher, after rising as much as 3.6%. Its telecom business, Jio, said on Sunday it would raise prepaid tariffs by 21%, matching price increases by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd .

Separately, the Economic Times newspaper reported the conglomerate was considering an offer to buy into British telecom firm BT Group Plc, which was later denied by the company. “We categorically deny any intent” to bid for BT, Reliance said.

Among the major sub-indexes, the Nifty IT index was the only gainer, rising 0.76%, with HCL Technologies gaining the most at 2.08%.

Pharma, energy and public sector banks, were among the laggards, falling between 1.07% and 2.04%.

