LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Nov 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (November 29, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07413 0.07600 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07613 0.07750 0.10663 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09038 0.09338 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.14100 0.13013 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.17538 0.16400 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.24600 0.22938 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.41038 0.39175 0.47163 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
