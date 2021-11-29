ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
PSG star Neymar to miss 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

AFP Updated 29 Nov 2021

PARIS: Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.

The Brazil star was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday's 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne.

"The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr is suffering from a sprained left ankle with ligament damage," PSG said in a statement, adding that a further update would be made in 72 hours.

Neymar had started 13 of the past 15 games for PSG this season after an injury-plagued four years in France, but he faces another lengthy absence after landing awkwardly following a challenge by Saint-Etienne's Yvann Macon.

The 29-year-old posted a video Monday of himself wearing a pressotherapy boot on his left leg.

"These runs of bad luck are part of an athlete's life," he said Sunday on Instagram. "That's the way it is now, you have to pick yourself back up and move forward. I'll be back better and stronger."

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Neymar should return in time for the last 16 of the Champions League in mid-February. PSG are guaranteed to advance as runners-up of Group A behind Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side sit 12 points clear of Rennes in Ligue 1 with 13 wins from 15 matches.

Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Qatar, meaning he is unlikely to be rushed back for games against Ecuador and Paraguay on January 27 and February 1.

PSG also announced that Marco Verratti has resumed training ahead of Wednesday's match at home to third-placed Nice. The Italy midfielder has missed the past two games with a thigh problem.

PSG Neymar ankle injury

