ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares close higher as Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank gain

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered early losses to end higher on Monday, boosted by gains in Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and technology stocks, while world markets were steady on hopes the new coronavirus variant would likely be mild.

Earlier in the day, the benchmark indexes fell more than 1% to hit three-month lows.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.16% higher at 17,053.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 57,260.58.

Kotak Mahindra Bank led gains in the Nifty, ending up 2.82%. The lender said the Reserve Bank of India had allowed state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India to increase its stake in the bank to up to 9.99% from 4.96% as of Sept. 30.

Indian shares end lower as IT, auto drag

Heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 1.2% higher, after rising as much as 3.6%. Its telecom business, Jio, said on Sunday it would raise prepaid tariffs by 21%, matching price increases by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd .

Separately, the Economic Times newspaper reported the conglomerate was considering an offer to buy into British telecom firm BT Group Plc, which was later denied by the company. "We categorically deny any intent" to bid for BT, Reliance said.

Among the major sub-indexes, the Nifty IT index was the only gainer, rising 0.76%, with HCL Technologies gaining the most at 2.08%.

Pharma, energy and public sector banks, were among the laggards, falling between 1.07% and 2.04%.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in a note the uncertainty around the new variant will likely mar sentiment in travel, tourism, hospitality, and retail, while pharma, IT and consumer stocks will likely make a comeback until sentiments improve.

Investors await India's economic growth data for the July-September period due at 1200 GMT on Tuesday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares close higher as Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank gain

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits historic low, crosses 176 in inter-bank market

Omicron: New variant will come to Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Read more stories