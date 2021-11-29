ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,622 Increased By ▲ 102.72 (2.27%)
BR30 18,583 Increased By ▲ 305.74 (1.67%)
KSE100 45,054 Increased By ▲ 939.88 (2.13%)
KSE30 17,435 Increased By ▲ 400.83 (2.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises after Friday's rout, BT Group jumps on M&A report

  • The FTSE 100 gained 1.1% by 0805 GMT after virus worries knocked 3.6% off the blue-chip index on Friday
Reuters 29 Nov 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday after its worst session in more than a year as investors kept a wary eye on the developments around the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant, while BT Group jumped following a report of takeover interest.

The FTSE 100 gained 1.1% by 0805 GMT after virus worries knocked 3.6% off the blue-chip index on Friday.

BT Group Plc surged 9% after the Economic Times reported Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd was considering an offer to buy the telecom company.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added 3.1% and 2.5% respectively, as crude prices jumped back from their lowest in more than a year with investors looking for bargains and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase.

Miners gained 1.7% as metal prices recouped some of last week's losses. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.1%, also recovering from its worst sell-off this year, with travel stocks Wizz Air and Carnival PLC among the best performers.

Subprime lender Amigo Holdings PLC slumped 29% after it said it expected court proceedings over its new rescue plan to take at least four months and its board concluded that there was a material uncertainty over going concern.

