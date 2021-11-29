ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,620 Increased By ▲ 101.15 (2.24%)
BR30 18,562 Increased By ▲ 284.36 (1.56%)
KSE100 45,055 Increased By ▲ 940.64 (2.13%)
KSE30 17,436 Increased By ▲ 401.59 (2.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble recovers from over seven-month low vs dollar

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble recovered on Monday after sinking to a more than seven-month low on Friday, buffeted by swinging oil prices, geopolitical risk and the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, which has hurt risk appetite globally.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 74.97, recovering from its weakest mark since April 22 of 75.9225 hit on Friday.

The rouble has slipped from a multi-month peak of 69.21 versus the greenback hit in late October as it has come under selling pressure on Western concerns about possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

It had gained 1.2% to trade at 84.47 versus the euro , recovering from a more than two-month low.

Currency markets calmed on Monday in Asia after the initial shock of Omicron's discovery sent investors scurrying for cover last week, but analysts warned of more volatility with little still known about the new coronavirus strain.

"The risk trade has again come under siege by the COVID-19 clan ... fears are that the strain will trigger new broader lockdowns that derail the global economic recovery," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.8% at $74.49 a barrel, after hitting its lowest since September on Friday.

Russian stock indexes were also higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5% to 1,629.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.8% higher at 3,878.8 points.

Russian rouble

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble recovers from over seven-month low vs dollar

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target in first Test

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

Read more stories