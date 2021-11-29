ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By ▲ 97.83 (2.16%)
BR30 18,512 Increased By ▲ 234.52 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,020 Increased By ▲ 906.23 (2.05%)
KSE30 17,416 Increased By ▲ 381.8 (2.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
China stocks edge lower on lingering concerns over Omicron variant

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Monday, as concerns lingered about the newly discovered and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while analysts anticipated limited impact on China's A shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,851.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,562.70 points.

** The Omicron coronavirus variant has spread around the world even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

** Guosheng Securities said the new variant has become an uncertainty for markets and investors should remain cautious in the short term and wait for the other shoe to drop.

** Zheshang Securities said the new variant would have limited impact on A shares due to China's strict coronavirus containment measures.

** Tourism stocks slumped 3.4% due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and the new variant.

** Real estate developers and energy shares dropped more than 1.2% each.

** Coal miners retreated 1% after the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it has summoned key coal miners for advices on improving coal prices mechanism.

** COVID-19-related healthcare stocks rose, jumping as much as 15%, with some companies saying their test kits remained effective for the new variant.

** The new energy sub-index and the defence sub-index gained 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices.

China stocks closed

