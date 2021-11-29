ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,343 Increased By ▲ 1228.48 (2.78%)
KSE30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 523.66 (3.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gazprom reports record quarter on surging gas prices, sees even better Q4

Reuters Updated 29 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's Gazprom on Monday reported a record quarterly net profit of 581.8 billion roubles ($7.8 billion) for the third quarter reflecting high natural gas prices and said it expected even higher earnings in the last three months of the year.

Gas prices have surged on tight supply amid a broad economic recovery - to record highs in Europe, Gazprom's key source of revenue.

Some politicians and experts have blamed the Kremlin-controlled company for not supplying enough gas to alleviate the crisis.

The company has said it meets all its contracted supply obligations.

Gazprom shares were up by around 3% in early trade in Moscow.

The record profit comes after the company posted a loss of 251 billion roubles in third quarter of 2020. Its previous highest quarterly profit was almost 536 billion roubles in the first quarter 2019.

"Obviously, the price of our supplies to Europe will be significantly higher in the fourth quarter, which will have a positive impact on the full-year results," Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Famil Sadygov said in a statement.

He said he expected the fourth quarter to be the main contributor to the dividend pay out for 2021, while the net debt/core earnings ratio was seen further declining to 1.0 this year.

Gazprom said its average gas price in Europe and other regions jumped to $313.40 per 1,000 cubic metres in the third quarter from $117.2 a year earlier.

Gazprom said its July to September revenue rose to 2.4 trillion roubles, also a quarterly record high, from 1.4 trillion a year earlier.

Gazprom

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Gazprom reports record quarter on surging gas prices, sees even better Q4

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

Read more stories