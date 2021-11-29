US oil may bounce towards $74.03; trend at crossroads

SINGAPORE: US oil may bounce towards $74.03 per barrel, following its stabilization around a support at $67.29.

A retracement analysis suggests the fall from $84.97 could be against an uptrend form $10.07, as both the 7% and the 23.6% retracements work as precise supports.

A pullback towards a rising trendline has been triggered, which may extend to $74.03. A further gain could suggest a resumption of the uptrend towards the $79.73 to $84.97 range.

On the hourly chart, oil observes closely a set of retracements on the rise from $61.74 and a set of projection levels on the fall from $84.97.

Brent oil may test $81.06; uptrend still unsteady

The contract has bounced above the 61.8% retracement of $70.77.

It is likely to extend its gains to $73.56, near $74.03 (daily chart).

A break below $70.77 could be followed by a drop into the $67.99 to $69.67 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.