Prof Zafar highlights importance of sports

LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that sports have the potential to bring change in the world along with health while it is also important in creating an atmosphere of brotherhood among society.

He added that it is very important for the doctors who take care of the health of the people and provide them medical treatment to keep themselves healthy and energetic. Prof. Al-Feed Zafar further said that healthy sports competitions also enrich the abilities of students so sports competitions should continue in medical institutions.

These views were expressed by Prof. Al-freed Zafar while speaking on the occasion of the award distribution ceremony at the end of the Sports Gala of Ameeruddin Medical College where Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javed Akram was Chief Guest while faculty members, Chairman of Sports Society Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, Final Year student Sports President Fabiha Qayyum and other students also present. Chief Guest Prof. Javed Akram while appreciating the ability and intelligence of the students of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College said that they are not lagging behind in sports activities besides performing well in examinations which is a very welcome thing.

Expressing his views, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that sports activities are very important for physical and mental health as the spirit of success is nurtured in the field of education of the students through sportsman spirit. Principal PGMI said that medical education is a very aspect challenge for which students spend a lot of time in studying and therefore extra-curricular activities play a significant role in refreshing their minds.

He said that it is a good thing that female students are also participating in sports activities with enthusiasm and this time AMC student Fabiha Qayyum has been awarded the title of Sports President who has won 3 medals, 7 shields and 1 trophy. Her name implies that female students are ahead of boys in the field of education as well as in sports which students have to work hard to compete. During Sports Week, various sports competitions were held in which the students of Ameeruddin Medical College took full part and displayed their talent.

VC UHS and Principal AMC/PGMI also distributed prizes among position holders/players. Sports Chairman Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal thanked all the organizers and staff for the successful organization of the games.

