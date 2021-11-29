ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI polls: BMP musters ‘overwhelming’ support in KP

PESHAWAR: Overwhelming majority of the chambers of commerce & industry and associations have announced support...
Recorder Report 29 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Overwhelming majority of the chambers of commerce & industry and associations have announced support for the Businessman Panel (BMP) in the upcoming annual FPCCI polls, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Out of the total 36 voters, 30 voters of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have extended unconditional support to Businessman Panel (BMP) for the upcoming elections of the national apex trade body.

The BMP has launched campaign for the upcoming elections of FPCCI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and luncheon organized by the group was attended by 30 voters, out of the total 36 votes. Those chambers of KP that extended support to BMP were included Dir Chamber, Bajaur Chamber, Mardan Chamber, Chitral Chamber, Charsadda Chamber, Charsadda Women Chamber, Peshawar Small Chamber, Mohmand Chamber, Swabi Chamber, D.I. Khan Chamber, Abbottabad Chamber, Haripur Chamber, Kohat Chamber, Mardan Chamber of Women, Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association and Mardan Association.

During meeting they appreciated the performance of the BMP and announced full support and pave way for the clean sweep of the upcoming FPCCI polls by the panel. Those who addressed the reception arranged in connections with election campaign of the FPCCI were included Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar, Secretary General, Haji Ghulam Ali, Senior Vice President (SVP), Khawaja Shazeb Akram, BMP’s candidate for FPCCI for the slot of president, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, candidate for the post of SVP, Suleman Chawla.

Similarly, candidates for the seats of vice presidents including Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi, Sabir Mansha, M.A Jabbar, Fayyaz Ali, president, Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Malik Mehr Elahi and former president, Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Zahir Shah also addressed the meeting.

In their speeches, the leaders of BMP said that confidence reposed by the chambers and associations from KP has once again proved that BMP will win the upcoming FPCCI polls with thumping majority. They also paid rich tributes to the Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar and general secretary, Haji Ghulam Ali, saying that their efforts are bearing positive fruits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP BMP FPCCI polls

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

FPCCI polls: BMP musters ‘overwhelming’ support in KP

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories