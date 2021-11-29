19 protesting doctors arrested by police

QUETTA: Police in a late night raid at protest sit-in of young doctors arrested 19 persons, police sources said on Sunday. Young doctors and other health staff had staged a protest sit-in near the Red Zone to press for their demands.

“Nineteen people including doctors were arrested from the protest in late night police raid and cases registered against them,” police officials said. “The SOPs of the Covid-19 were also being violated in the protest sit-in,” according to police.

The doctors staged sit-in pressing for protection to doctors and other hospital staff and providing medical facilities in govt-run hospitals of Balochistan.