Majeed Kakar elected president of BHBA

INP 29 Nov 2021

QUETTA: Abdul Majeed Kakar has been elected as president of Balochistan High Court Bar Association after securing 433 votes in the bar elections on Sunday. The elections of Balochistan High Court Bar Association have been completed. According to the results, Abdul Majid Kakar achieved 433 votes and won the bar president election. His runner-up Abdul Ghani Mengal got 404 votes.

Zahoor Baloch who contested for the office of senior vice president declared successful after bagging 418 votes. His runner-up Muhammad Qasim Raisani got 380 votes. Rashid Rehman was elected as vice president after securing 500 votes. Manzoor Bangulzai was elected as general secretary.

Imran Khan Kakar won the election of finance secretary after achieving 418 votes. His runner-up Abdul Sattar Sherani could bag 335 votes.

