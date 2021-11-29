Remote areas of Balochistan: Facilities to be provided to children in schools: minister

QUETTA: Balochisan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri said that all possible education facilities would be provided to children in remote schools of Balochistan for betterment of knowledge. He expressed these views while addressing a briefing on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate here the other day.

It was informed during the briefing that there are 8455 Boys and 3863 Girls Primary Schools, 880 Boys and 652 Girls Middle Schools, 710 Boys and 395 Girls High Schools and 101323 Boys and 4967 Girls Higher Secondary Schools in the province. 1780 Girls primary, 24 Boys primary, middle and 1814 high schools are functioning without roof while 6999 primary 569 middle, 185 high and 9 higher secondary schools of the province did not have bathroom facility and also 10427 schools of the province do not have clean drinking water facility, said in the briefing.

Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri said that provision of basic facilities of schools in remote areas of the province was among the priorities of the government. He said that steps would also be taken to shift the facility to solar saying that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had assured to provide funds for the provision of facilities in government schools and provision of furniture in all schools would be ensured soon.

He said that the provision of quality education to children was our top priority because no society could develop without education. The best possible education facilities to be provided to the children for which all available resources will be utilized to achieve target of standard of education by Provincial government, he said.

Mir Naseebullah Marri said that we have received some complaints regarding appointment and transfer of teachers adding in this regard, any kind of nepotism would not be tolerated and departmental action could be taken and no concessions to be made.

He said that attendance of teachers and other staff in schools in remote areas of the province would not be compromised at any cost and strict action would be taken against non-performing employees. He said that vacancies would soon be advertised in government schools for the appointment of merit teachers through Public Service Commission to meet the shortage of teachers in the schools.

The Minister also directed the Education Sector to give suggestions regarding the provision of scholarships of students so that poor students could continue their education. He said measures were being taken to provide clean drinking water, furniture and bathroom facilities should be ensured in schools for betterment of the knowledge.