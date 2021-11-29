France sanctions US e-commerce site

PARIS: France has ordered search engines to remove US-based e-commerce platform Wish from their results over it selling substandard or unsafe products, the economy ministry said Wednesday. Search engines like Google are expected to remove the website — which offers cheap, mostly Chinese products — from their results in the coming days.

Application stores are no longer to feature the Wish app. But the website operated by San Francisco-based firm ContextLogic should be accessible to customers with the right web address. “There is no reason to tolerate online what we do not accept in physical shops,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told French newspaper Le Parisien.

The sanctions come after France’s DGCCRF anti-fraud agency analysed 140 products sold on Wish and found a large majority to be “non-conforming”. Ninety percent of electronic items examined were deemed “dangerous”, as were 62 percent of costume jewellery products, and 45 percent of toys.