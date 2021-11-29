ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
KP CM to inaugurate KP U-21 Games

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Teams from all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached Peshawar Sports Stadium for the forthcoming the biggest ever U-21 Games, carrying 5000 athletes participating in 10 different disciplines.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to formally inaugurate the Games on Monday in a colourful opening ceremony wherein the Peshawar Sports Complex, the venue, was fully decorated and illuminated.

The U21 Games will start from today (Monday) and will continue for five days. All arrangements in this connection have been given final touches by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The players of all 35 districts reached Peshawar and were provided accommodation in various hotels across Peshawar.

There were counters for the players who could easily receive their respective TA and DA through a transparent way, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah told APP here. He said during the giving of TA and DA, Video Cameras were being installed at the time of supply of kits and all the players were provided kits and other items in the presence of the officials of the Directorate General.

He said services of various associations of various disciplines have been taken so that the Games could be organized in a proper way. Various committees have also been constituted to ensure facilities to the players. Also on record, there have been numerous complaints from players regarding TA and DA earlier on and receipt of kits but now it has been ensured full transparency, he added.

