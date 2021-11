KANPUR: India lead New Zealand by 216 runs at tea on the fourth day of the first Test in Kanpur on Sunday, and now sit on 167-7 after losing Shreyas Iyer for 65 runs.

Debutant Iyer, who scored his maiden Test century on the first innings, struck a 64-run partnership with Wriddhiman Saha, unbeaten on 22, after the Black Caps bowlers led by Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee went through the Indian top order.