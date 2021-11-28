CM approves setting up of Punjab Rural Sustainable Municipal Service

LAHORE: In order to improve the rural sewerage and sanitation system, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval to establish a separate agency - Punjab Rural Sustainable Municipal Service.

This agency will be responsible for providing sewerage and sanitation services in the rural areas of the province and will have an autonomous board of directors.

While addressing the meeting Buzdar said that setting up a separate body, Punjab Rural Sustainable Municipal Service, would further improve the sewerage and sanitation system in the villages.

He assured the participants that along with sewerage and sanitation schemes, other public welfare projects would also be completed in the rural areas.

