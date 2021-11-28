23 imported brands of honey: minimum customs values revised

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General Customs Valuation, Karachi has revised minimum customs values on the import of 23 different kinds of branded honey from November 19, 2021.

According to a customs valuation ruling (1569/2021) issued by the directorate, customs values of honey were determined under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No 1232/2017.

Various representations were received for inclusion of certain brands being imported from different origins in the valuation ruling.

Keeping in view the foregoing, the Directorate General initiated exercise for re-determination of the Customs Values of the subject goods in terms of Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

The importers/stakeholders were required to submit requisite documents before or during the course of meeting, so that customs values could be re-determined.

During the meetings, the importers of honey of brands Necta flour and Harniva contended that their brand may be included in the new valuation ruling as the existing one does not contain their brands.

Further, they also requested to determine their customs values in accordance with their country of origins.

They also stated that the valuation process may be completed at the earliest, so as to get finalisation of their consignments assessed provisionally under section 81 of the Customs Act, 1969.

