Under-19 cricketers’ training camp under way at Qadhafi Stadium

LAHORE: As a part of preparations for the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, the Under-19 cricketers are undergoing extensive training in Lahore.

During the camp training, major focus is on fitness of the boys while batting, bowling and fielding are other areas of focus, sources in the PCB said. During the training camp, the 21 players will have an opportunity to showcase their talent and potential when they will participate in a series of preparatory activities, including intra-squad matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The junior selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited 21 high-performing cricketers born on or after 1 September 2002 for the training camp that will last till 16th December.

The 17-member Under-19 squad is scheduled to depart for the UAE on 19th December for the Asia Cup to be played from 20th December, 2021 to 2nd January, 2022. Following the UAE event, the side will proceed to the West Indies on 3rd January where the World Cup will be played from 14th January to 5th February, 2022.

