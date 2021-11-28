Karachi-Quetta Bolan Mail restored
KARACHI: Pakistan Railways on Saturday announced to restore Quetta-Karachi bound Bolan Mail from December 1.
A notification was also issued by PR in this connection. “It has been decided to restore 3-Up/4-Dn (Bolan Mail) between Karachi-Quetta-Karachi via Dadu/Jacobabad with effect from 01-12-21,” read the notification.
The operations of Bolan Mail remained suspended for almost two years due to Covid-19 spread in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways earlier outsourced the commercial management of nine trains to the private sector under a public-private partnership.
According to the Ministry of Railways official, PR outsourced trains in order to provide better facilities to the passengers and generate more revenue for the department.
