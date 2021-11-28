German CG hosts reception for KB22 curtain raiser

KARACHI, November 26, 2021: The 3rd Karachi Biennale will be held in October/ November 2022 at eight venues across the port city as the KB22 Curtain Raiser was held at a reception hosted by the Consul General of Germany and Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT) here at the German CG residence on Friday evening.

The Curtain Raiser showcased four hybrid art works to give a glimpse of what will be showcased in the mega exhibition next year.

Holger Ziegeler, the German Consul General and Niilofur Farrukh, the Managing Trustee of the Karachi Biennale Trust and CEO of the Karachi Biennale gave welcome remarks which was followed by a group conversation with panelists Rabia Javeri Agha senior bureaucrat, Faisal Anwar the Curator KB22, artists Dennis Rudolph, Munawar Ali Syed and Jahanzeb Khawaja. The group conversation was jointly moderated by KBT Trustees Ainee Shehzad and Seema Jaffer.

The conversation introduced the curatorial concept of KB22 and different dimensions of hybrid art. It also touched upon the impact of KB on artistic practice as a professional forum and its role in opening up the city to the global community and changing perceptions through art.

The KB22 Curtain Raiser unveiled the exciting art-tech theme of the Third Karachi Biennale.

The thematic of the KB22 will connect with the transformative digital revolution underway in Karachi and the country, and foreground the ambitious leap with the art of Pakistani and international artists working at the intersection of art and technology.

“For the Third Karachi Biennale, we are investigating the possibility to conceptualize and materialize the digital liminal space as an innovative corridor of creative encounters” said Faisal Anwar.

KB22 will explore the vast potential of technology as an art medium, both at the cutting edge with established artists who are working with Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics etc. and low-end technology like cell phones.

It is relevant to mention here that the Karachi Biennale is the flagship project of the Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT).

KBT believes that Art should not be confined to the gallery or museum and available in public spaces. At every Karachi Biennale it showcases Art as vehicle to discover and discuss the transformative power of creativity through exhibitions, live performances, film screenings, dialogue and educational activities.

This public Art event which is free and open to all is attended by hundreds of thousands of visitors. The last two Karachi Biennales were widely acclaimed as original and relevant, and their success has put helped Karachi on the global Art map. (www.karachibiennale.org.pk)

Hybrid Art and Artists at the Curtain Raiser: Dennis Rudolph is a Berlin based artist who also attended the event. Dennis Rudolph is a conceptual artist working primarily in augmented reality, virtual reality, performance and painting. He art references the artistic heritage of western culture by creating virtual realities anchored in the physical world.

