Wicketkeeper Junaid Ali banned for 3 matches

LAHORE: Central Punjab’s wicketkeeper Junaid Ali has been banned for three matches for a level 3 offence for attempting to take an unfair advantage during the sixth-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 match against Southern Punjab at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium.

Junaid was found to have claimed an unfair catch in violation of Article 2.15 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, after the match officials reviewed the video footage during Southern Punjab’s first innings on day-one of the four-day fixture. The incident occurred in the 72nd over of the innings with Muhammad Imran the batter dismissed.

On-field umpires Waleed Yaqub and Imtiaz Iqbal levelled the charge on the wicketkeeper, who accepted imposition of the three-match ban sanction proposed by match-referee Iftikhar Ahmed from the range of applicable sanctions pursuant to the Code, a PCB spokesman, said, here on Saturday.

