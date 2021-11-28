Photo exhibition on erstwhile FATA opens to mark Pak-German ties

PESHAWAR: To mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations and 60th anniversary of development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany, GIZ Pakistan launched a photo exhibition on the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), erstwhile FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar Museum here on Saturday.

`The photo exhibition gives an insight into this remote region that in 2018 has been merged into the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The exhibition depicts the local people following their trades, earning their livelihoods, and struggling to provide their children with a better future. They also show an emerging local governance system, community development initiatives, and improvements in the education and heath sectors.

The photo exhibition will continue till 12th December 2021 at the Peshawar Museum to mark the celebrations. Chief guest Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Minister Finance and Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inaugurated the exhibition with attendance of representatives of the German Embassy, GIZ and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his remarks, the Minister said that it’s a proud moment for Peshawar Museum; let this exhibition be an opening door of Museum for public. International celebrities have appreciated Peshawar Museum; world travelers are now travelling to Peshawar and PTI Government has improved face of Peshawar and KP with projects like the famous Gor Gathri, Mahabat Khan Mosque renovation, Takhtbhai in Mardan.

He mentioned that the KP Government is renovating the historical sites including the house of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar (late), which be opened for public once renovation is completed.

The minister also directed the KP Archaeology to hold more exhibitions in the museum and to present the rich culture and heritage of the province and merged districts to the world.

`Dr. Deichmann, Chargé d’Affair of the German Embassy in Islamabad, highlighted the decades long friendly and trustful political, economic and cultural ties, the development cooperation between Germany and Pakistan have been continuously adjusted in line with new challenges and changing social, economic and political frameworks. To date, Germany has invested around 3.5 billion Euros in its development partnership with Pakistan, he added.

