CPEC benefits: JI says people of Gwadar have clear precedence

LAHORE: Acting chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that the people of Gwadar have first right on the fruits of CPEC.

“Fishing is an ancient source of livelihood, which has been taken away by the government. The people and the youth are being humiliated in the name of security. The government should give up its negligence and negative attitude and the demands of sit-in participants should be accepted and the fruits of implementation of these demands should be seen and received by the people of the area”, he added.

While paying tribute to the brave participants of the long-running sit-in in Gwadar (Balochistan) led by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, he said that despite being aware of the plight of the people of Balochistan, federal, provincial governments and state institutions were showing negligence and inhuman numbness to the problems of the people of Balochistan.

He further said that government, due to his incompetence, failure and mismanagement, has driven the people, who are already worried about flour, wheat, sugar, electricity and gas prices, to the artificial shortage of petrol and forced them to surrender before petroleum dealers. Matters that could have been resolved through the negotiations, the government maintained the priority of humiliating the people like any other issue. Instead of giving relief to the people, the government has become the patron of hoarders, mafias and priests of wealth. Dollars coming to the national exchequer through begging cannot support the national economy. The government should give the details of the expenditure of debts acquired in the past 40 months. Why is inflation, unemployment, price hike, production costs rising despite NAB recovery, external aid, and internal debt burden. The people are being looted. The debt burden on the people is increasing. The people are suffering from bribery and corruption.

Liaqat Baloch said that demolition of illegal encroachments in Karachi has created a lot of trouble. Over the years, the MQM, the PPP and the military rulers have been patronizing the illegitimate wrong-doers. The people have invested their life savings, now it is a great injustice to leave the innocent victims helpless. Giving a plan of action to solve human problems in a better way should also be part of the observance and enforcement of the law. Illegal buildings will be demolished, but it is also the responsibility of the constitutional institutions and the state to repair the losses of the people who were ruined and looted.

He said that the federal and provincial governments should implement the orders of the Supreme Court to compensate the victims, and take action against those government agencies, judiciary officials and law enforcement agencies officials involved in facilitating and allowing construction of such illegal buildings, and also the corrupt governments.

