CHITTAGONG: Hasan Ali finished with figures of 5-51 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 330 runs in the first innings of the first Test on the second day in Chittagong on Saturday.

Liton Das made 114 for Bangladesh while Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 91 as Bangladesh, who resumed on 253-4, were all out on the stroke of lunch break, adding 77 runs to their overnight score.