Sindh issues protocols for mosques

KARACHI: The Sindh government has made vaccination compulsory for people offering prayers in mosques as the authorities take steps to keep the coronavirus in check. The Sindh Home Department on Friday, in line with the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) directives, issued a notification in which it listed updated Covid-19 protocols for mosques.

As per the notification, only fully-vaccinated individuals are allowed for prayers in Masajid to avoid risk to others. The notification further added that all worshippers will be required to continue wearing a face mask when praying inside mosques. Aside from that, carpets will have to be removed from the floors of mosques, while adequate ventilation has to be ensured for indoor prayer gatherings.