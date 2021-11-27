ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS

An extremely wealthy and influential family “Just thinking aloud OK, so don’t come down hard on me.”...
Anjum Ibrahim 27 Nov 2021

An extremely wealthy and influential family

“Just thinking aloud OK, so don’t come down hard on me.”

“Sounds rather ominous!”

“Well, I was thinking if Captain Safdar (retd) had not resigned but instead had continued to serve in the army…”

“If you are going to say with a little of push from his father in law, the three time prime minister, and a little bit of luck he could right now be a candidate for Chief of Army Staff or DG ISI then let me ask what would you prefer: Marriage to one of the richest women in the country with daddy a political power house or chief of army staff or even DG ISI?”

“But his monthly income plummeted after he left the army - Maryam Nawaz’s grandfather gave him an allowance that was comparable to that paid to other household staff…”

“Be respectful of the Captain, he could become the First Spouse and you know the power that First Spouses wield in this country.”

“OK, in response to your question I would prefer the position in the army any day, but I don’t think the Captain was promotion material if you know what I mean so he chose wisely.”

“But the family Sharif is extremely wealthy and extremely influential, though that is periodic, and extremely…”

“Right, but it is also extremely rich in enemies – powerful and the not so powerful. And I bet you Benazir Bhutto as prime minister would have pleaded to demote if not fire him…”

“The army takes care of its own.”

“True, but what do you reckon The Khan would have done if Captain Safdar had been DG ISI?”

“The notification would not have been delayed and the…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“The Khan reportedly refused to promote Ahsan Iqbal’s sister though she was shortlisted as the most qualified and experienced person for a senior job so I reckon if The Khan was presented with a fait accompli then he would have needed some spiritual guidance on how to deal with him but if the Captain was in the running for a position I reckon The Khan would have eloquently argued against his promotion.”

“There I agree with you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Maryam Nawaz Ahsan iqbal DG ISI Captain Safdar (retd)

PARTLY FACETIOUS

