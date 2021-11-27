Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 26, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
337,579,644 207,960,316 11,423,325,910 6,986,866,573
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,029,373,311 (1,643,627,068) (614,253,757)
Local Individuals 11,706,171,634 (11,586,903,917) 119,267,716
Local Corporates 6,803,401,893 (6,308,415,852) 494,986,041
===============================================================================
