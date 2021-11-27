KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 26, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,114.16 High: 44,333.66 Low: 43,736.51 Net Change: (+) 178.41 Volume (000): 116,969 Value (000): 7,464,605 Makt Cap (000) 1,823,232,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,563.79 NET CH. (+) 63.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,646.78 NET CH. (+) 46.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,007.38 NET CH. (+) 62.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,367.25 NET CH. (+) 110.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,627.24 NET CH. (-) 35.67 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,786.38 NET CH. (+) 6.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-November-2021 ====================================

