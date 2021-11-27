Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 26, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,114.16
High: 44,333.66
Low: 43,736.51
Net Change: (+) 178.41
Volume (000): 116,969
Value (000): 7,464,605
Makt Cap (000) 1,823,232,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,563.79
NET CH. (+) 63.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,646.78
NET CH. (+) 46.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,007.38
NET CH. (+) 62.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,367.25
NET CH. (+) 110.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,627.24
NET CH. (-) 35.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,786.38
NET CH. (+) 6.04
------------------------------------
As on: 26-November-2021
====================================
