ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Proposed right issues

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

====================================================================================
Company                                                                         Rate
====================================================================================
Husein Sugar Mills Limited - Preferenece Right Shares                          37.5%
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Preference Right Share                                    15%
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/- per share                                14%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 8/= per share                189.39%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/= per share                231.08%
Summit Bank Limited                                                              65%
Summit Bank Limited                                                           11.24%
====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Proposed right issues

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Proposed right issues

Tarin launches first PCM for capital market

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers MTRs

PL target revised downward

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

NCOC examines situation

Read more stories