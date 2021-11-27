Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (November 26, 2021).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 177.80 178.30 DKK 26.37 26.47
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.80 47.40 NOK 19.23 19.33
UAE DIRHAM 50.00 51.00 SEK 19.20 19.30
EURO 198.00 200.00 AUD $ 127.50 129.00
UK POUND 234.00 237.00 CAD $ 137.00 139.00
JAPANI YEN 1.52323 1.54323 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40
CHF 188.51 189.51 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
