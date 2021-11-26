Lt Gen Nigar Johar becomes Pakistan's first female colonel commandant

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar has become the first-ever female officer to serve as the colonel commandant of Army Medical Corps (AMC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military's media affairs wing said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pinned the badges of rank to Lt Gen Johar during a visit to the AMC centre to formally install her to the new post.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa termed Lt Gen Johar as the first female army official to have three stars a "matter of immense pride for Pakistan Army and the country."

"The AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad. Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against Covid-19 and [have displayed] exemplary commitment and resolve for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan," he remarked