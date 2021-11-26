ANL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
Nov 26, 2021
PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

  • Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and PM Imran hold telephonic conversation
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Nov 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised the need for enhancing bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan through the early conclusion of a Preferential Trade Agreement.

During a telephonic conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the PM underscored the importance of realising the full potential in diverse areas to achieve common goals and objectives, Aaj News reported.

The PM also reiterated Pakistan's strong commitment to the timely completion of the Trans-Afghan railway project. The project will allow passage of goods, vehicles and drivers, in Uzbekistan and its border points with other Central Asian Republics (CARs) including rail and road.

Pakistan will grant similar facilities except for India. The TTA will be governed under the Convention of Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers).

Pakistan, Uzbekistan all set to sign TTA

Meanwhile, talking about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the premier hoped that peace and stability in Kabul will help advance connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

President Mirziyoyev also accepted the PM's invitation to visit Pakistan.

