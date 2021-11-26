ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
ASC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
ASL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
FFBL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.88%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FNEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGGL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
GGL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.55%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.16%)
NETSOL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.92%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.9%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
TRG 86.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.51%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.41%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,478 Decreased By ▼ -18.65 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,107 Decreased By ▼ -232.41 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,819 Decreased By ▼ -117.21 (-0.27%)
KSE30 16,889 Decreased By ▼ -50.39 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

Six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan said Shaun Murphy should look for another job outside snooker and play the sport for fun after the 39-year-old railed against amateurs being allowed to play in professional tournaments.

Murphy suffered a shock first-round exit to Chinese amateur Si Jiahui at the UK championship on Tuesday and said he felt "hard done by" after the 6-5 loss to the 19-year-old.

Former world champions Mark Selby and Mark Williams backed Murphy's stance but O'Sullivan did not agree with the comments.

"They better start looking for a job if they don't like it," O'Sullivan said.

"I drew a line under it a long time ago. I can change what I do, that's what I'm saying to Murphy -- go and get a job, do something else, play snooker for fun because you're going to have loads more of that.

"Five or six years ago I made a real conscious effort to play for fun and just enjoy it ... If I had to play it as my living, I'd be like Shaun Murphy -- in bits. You'll never hear me talk like that because it's a hobby, but when it means something to you then it can hurt."

O'Sullivan, gunning for his eighth UK championship title, beat amateur Michael White 6-3 to reach the second round.

Ronnie O'Sullivan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Murphy should get another job and play for fun, says O'Sullivan

PM says lower exports main problem

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

Sell-off of HEC, SME Bank and PRCL: Ministries, FAs told to follow transaction timelines

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant

Tarin for reconciling wheat stock position

Even fertiliser makers involved in hoarding: PM

PSMA says there’s no shortage of sugar in country

October 2021: Average banking spreads down 48bps YoY

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Read more stories