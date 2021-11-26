ANL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.65%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
GGL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.01%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -69.37 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
China's yuan slips on fresh virus worries but corporate demand stems losses

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan slipped on Friday, pressured by global concerns about a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, although sustained corporate demand for the local currency capped losses.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3936 per dollar, 44 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.3980.

However, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3890 per dollar in the spot market and was changing hands at 6.3917 at midday, 54 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Despite the slight weakness, the yuan remained on course for a third straight month of gains.

"The yuan's latest performance is independent of dollar's movement on heavy corporate FX selling (into yuan)," said a trader at a foreign bank.

Heavy corporate demand for the yuan has provided consistent support for the Chinese currency in recent months and year-end seasonal demand for various payments is likely to sustain yuan strength, traders said.

Record foreign exchange deposits and an earlier Lunar New Year holiday in 2022 are also likely to help the yuan.

"The peak period for domestic FX settlement should arrive earlier, which will solidify the recent yuan strength," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank.

He expects the yuan to trade in a 6.35 to 6.4 per dollar range in the near-term.

The long Lunar New Year holiday, which usually falls in early February, starts in late January next year.

Separately, new coronavirus cases have prompted risk-off sentiment in domestic markets after a handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern China shut down some tourist and public transport activity, amid Beijing's entrenched zero tolerance for the virus.

In light of the new outbreaks, the benchmark 10-year treasury futures for March delivery gained 0.24% on Friday morning, with yields on 10-year government bond falling about 2 basis points.

By midday, the broad dollar index traded at 96.715, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.394 per dollar.

