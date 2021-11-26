ANL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.65%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
GGL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.01%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -69.37 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Australia stocks fall sharply as new virus variant unnerves investors

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

Australian shares slumped on Friday to their worst session in nearly two months, as the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant in South Africa sent energy and other major sectors tumbling.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.73% in its biggest drop since Oct. 1 despite better-than-expected October retail sales data. For the week, the index lost 1.6% and marked its third straight weekly drop.

Australia said it was investigating the new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa and warned it may close its borders to travellers from the African nation if risks from the new strain rise.

"Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known about it," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA, referring to the new virus variant.

"There's also a bit of nervousness in the next few weeks as to this expectation of whether we'll get these (Christmas) rallies," said Doug Symes, a senior client adviser at Novus Capital.

Energy stocks slumped 4.6%, their biggest since September 2020, as oil prices tumbled on concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a US-led coordinated release of reserves among major consumers and as the new virus variant spooked investors.

Major oil companies Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell 5.1% and 4.8%, respectively.

Travel stocks were among the biggest losers, with travel management firms Flight Centre Travel Group and Corporate Travel Management falling 7.5% and 5.8% respectively, while Qantas Airways dropped 5.5%.

Miners gave up 1.9% as benchmark Chinese iron ore futures fell 6.4% on concerns over the new COVID-19 variant and new cases in Shanghai.

Sector heavyweights BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group fell between 1.5% and 3.9%.

Gold miners edged higher 0.4% as investors flocked to safe havens.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 1.3% to 12,628.89 in its worst session since March 22.

Australian shares

Comments

