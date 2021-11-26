Brent oil may test $81.06; uptrend still unsteady

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $81.06, a break below could cause a fall to $79.73 per barrel.

The rise paused around a resistance at $83.22, due to a pullback towards a trendline.

The pullback could extend to $79.73 in its full capacity.

Question is whether the established uptrend from $77.58 would remain intact, once oil falls to $79.73.

A stabilization around this level would signal a possible resumption of the uptrend. Otherwise, the downtrend from $86.70 will be deemed as having continued towards $77.58.

A break above $82.14 could lead to a gain into $83.22-$84.55 range. On the daily chart, the break above $81.57 proved to be false.

Oil may retrace towards $77.96. The big white candlestick on Nov. 23 may provide some support, especially around the open price of 79.51.

