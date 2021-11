Gold set for worst week in 5 months on hawkish Fed view

The Fed will likely double the pace of tapering its monthly bond purchases from January to $30 billion, and wind down its pandemic-era bond buying scheme by mid-March, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a daily note on Thursday.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest.

The European Central Bank is coming under pressure from bankers to lend more of its stash of German government bonds to avert a market squeeze that would undo some of its own stimulus efforts.

A surge in coronavirus infections in Germany and high inflation are weighing on the consumer morale in Europe's largest economy, dampening the business prospects for the upcoming Christmas shopping season, a survey showed.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped to the highest since June 2018 in October, as buyers in the top consumer stocked up on the metal as a cushion against rising inflation.