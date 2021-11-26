ANL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.65%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
GGL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PACE 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.01%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-0.09%)
BR30 18,270 Decreased By ▼ -69.37 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,914 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Gold set for worst week in 5 months on hawkish Fed view

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.62 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,793.90
Reuters 26 Nov 2021

Gold was set on Friday for its worst week in five months, as bullion prices were hammered by increasing bets that the US Federal Reserve would accelerate the pace of stimulus tapering and raise interest rates sooner to curb rising inflation.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.62 per ounce by 0051 GMT. US gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,793.90.

  • The metal has declined more than 2.8% this week, heading for its worst week since June 18.

Spot gold to end bounce in $1,803-$1,817 range; downtrend intact

  • The dollar index was steady but not far off a 16- month peak hit earlier this week. A stronger dollar makes bullion costlier for buyers holding other currencies.

  • The Fed will likely double the pace of tapering its monthly bond purchases from January to $30 billion, and wind down its pandemic-era bond buying scheme by mid-March, Goldman Sachs strategists said in a daily note on Thursday.

    • Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest.

    • The European Central Bank is coming under pressure from bankers to lend more of its stash of German government bonds to avert a market squeeze that would undo some of its own stimulus efforts.

    • A surge in coronavirus infections in Germany and high inflation are weighing on the consumer morale in Europe's largest economy, dampening the business prospects for the upcoming Christmas shopping season, a survey showed.

    • China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped to the highest since June 2018 in October, as buyers in the top consumer stocked up on the metal as a cushion against rising inflation.

    • Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.55 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.6% to $989.77, while palladium rose 0.4% to $1,866.34.

